Flaky friends, gotta love ‘em, are a menace to society. The missed reservations and leftover concert tickets alone can really build up over the years. If only there were some way to have a backup bestie available in the event of a last-minute cancellation. If only…

Anticipating a flaky friend’s last-minute change of plans is no small task, but Outback Steakhouse has taken up the challenge with “ReplaceMates.” Taking intel from a US survey stating that 72% of Americans have had friends call off plans in the past, “Replacemates” offers a stand-in pal in the form of a paid actor.

As part of the campaign, Outback is officially declaring May 8 to be “Mate’s Day,” dedicating the day to the act of being a good friend. This year, a limited edition commemorative pin for the inaugural event will be awarded to customers who dine at the Outback in celebration of the Mate’s Day. The design features a koala and a kangaroo happily shaking hands.





A limited edition commemorative pin celebrating Mate’s Day. Outback Steakhouse

“Replacemates” is accompanied by a 36-second short, imagining what a dinner date with a method actor might look like. A narrator introduces us to Tess and Jane, two friends having a casual dinner at the Outback.

The narrator then explains that this actually isn’t Tess, but rather a paid method actor who stepped up when Tess flaked. While the actor playing Tess does her best navigating a night of improv and tries to stay in-character, Jane patiently fills in some blanks along the way.

To enter to win, consumers are invited to tag their flakiest friend on Outback’s social media channels for a chance to win a “ReplaceMate.” This method actor will join winners for a dinner on Outback, while winners who prefer to dine alone or with another friend will be given a $500 Outback gift card. Some runner-ups will receive $50 and $100 gift cards, as well. The contest is open from April 22-25, with winners to be selected on April 25.