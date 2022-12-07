In today’s Instagram-driven world, enjoying a nice meal out often means sharing a perfectly rendered shot of your bounty with your followers.

But the next time you partake in a Bloomin’ Onion, Outback Steakhouse and Netflix’s Glass Onion—the Rian Johnson-helmed follow-up to Knives Out—isn’t looking for you to share a filtered glamour shot of your appetizer. In fact, they want you to destroy the evidence. Immediately.

A new partnership between the restauranteur and the recently released mystery flick calls on visitors to enjoy—or “murder,” to keep with the theme—a Bloomin’ Onion, then document themselves creatively destroying any evidence of the moment. Those who (perhaps ironically) share the evidence will be rewarded with a free Bloomin’ Onion on their next visit.

If you’re in need of ideas on how to accomplish this, the partnership turned to Mischief @ No Fixed Address for a darkly humorous minute-long spot that details at least one ornate way to toss a receipt, including rolling it up in a rug and tossing it into the ocean, never to be seen again.

Outback, Mischief

According to svp and CMO of Bloomin’ Brands, Danielle Vona, the ad’s tone is a departure from Outback’s more family-friendly ethos, but actually aligns with the “over-the-top” experience the brand aims to offer guests.

“Given that Glass Onion is a twist on the classic murder mystery film, in collaboration with Netflix we had ambitions to bring to life a partnership that would complement the film’s narratives of subverting expectations,” Vona said in a statement. “Something different. Something unexpected. Something comedically dark.”

Mischief creative director Zack Roif said the idea started with a tangential tie between the movie and the restaurant—an onion—and leaned into the absurdity of connecting those two worlds, which led the team to the idea of “murdering” the brand’s tentpole appetizer.

“We had fun playing with the tropes of a traditional commercial and a murder mystery,” Roif said. “You 99.9% will never again get the opportunity to take part in a game that involves two very different types of onion. And murder.”

The campaign supports the streaming premiere of Glass Onion, which is set for Dec. 23.