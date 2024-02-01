Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Michelob Ultra will make its ninth consecutive Super Bowl appearance in 2024 with a 60-second ad titled “Superior Beach.”

The spot features soccer star Lionel Messi, actor Jason Sudeikis and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who are enjoying a day at the beach when Messi has the opportunity to show off his soccer skills to beachgoers.

Superior Beach was created by Wieden + Kennedy New York and directed by Adam Berg. Michelob Ultra will be the first alcoholic beverage advertiser featured during the Big Game.

“We have an exciting plan to connect with our audience in the weeks leading up to and around Super Bowl Sunday, while also using this moment to set up what we believe will be an electrifying year for Michelob Ultra,” said Ricardo Marques, vice president of marketing for Michelob Ultra.

On Feb. 10, Michelob Ultra will host an event at Topgolf in Las Vegas, featuring performances by musicians Lil Wayne and T-Pain, as well as DJ and music producer Alesso. The event will be hosted by San Diego Wave FC soccer player Alex Morgan and Marino. Tickets can be purchased on Michelob Ultra’s website.

In addition, Michelob Ultra will use its “Superior Access” platform to gamify the Superior Beach spot with chances to win prizes. More details will be revealed on the brand’s social channels.

