AB InBev Shares Super Bowl Plans for 3 Brands

Brewing giant AB InBev will run three ads in the Super Bowl this year. Michelob Ultra and Bud Light will get 60-second spots, while Budweiser will get a 30-second ad featuring its Clydesdales.

Though the company no longer has exclusivity in the alcohol category, it is still the biggest alcohol advertiser in the game so far this year with two and a half minutes of total advertising among the three brands.

Anheuser-Busch has been producing Super Bowl commercials for nearly five decades, and even though its flagship Budweiser has 30 seconds less in ad buys during the game, the brewer is still this year’s biggest Super Bowl advertiser within the beer and alcohol beverage industry.

“The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest moment, and our goal is to once again captivate our audience when the world is watching,” said Kyle Norrington, chief commercial officer at Anheuser-Busch, in a statement.

He added that the company will utilize creative storytelling, trade integrations, consumer sweeps, robust media plans and on-the-ground activations to get the message out about its brands.

Bud brings back the Clydesdales

Budweiser is featuring its signature Clydesdale horses in a spot from FCB New York. It will be the horse team’s 46th Super Bowl appearance.

A teaser for the spot shows the Clydesdales trotting through a snowy field to the tune of The Band’s “The Weight.”

According to the brand, the spot will be a “timeless message of resilience, determination and coming together over a beer.” In addition to the ad, the Budweiser Clydesdales will also play a pivotal role on the ground in Las Vegas.

Bud Light will play up humor

Bud Light returns to the Big Game after a turbulent year of fan backlash over its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

As the Official Beer Sponsor of the NFL, the brand will expand its “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy” platform.

In a humorous spot from Anomaly, a new character to the Bud Light universe will be introduced, along with some familiar faces from the platforms the brand has been passionate about for years.

Bud Light is also bringing “The Bud Light Backyard Tour Presents Zach Bryan” to Las Vegas, giving fans access to the country artist to kick off Super Bowl weekend.

A cryptic teaser shows a closeup of a man in sunglasses, with a quick cut to a football fan who asks, “Are you?” before getting cut off.

Michelob Ultra and Messi

Two teasers for the Michelob Ultra spot feature soccer superstar Lionel Messi. In one, a bartender at a beachside shack starts pouring an Ultra into a glass for Messi when the keg kicks. The message states, “Don’t run out, order now.”

A second teaser finds Messi playing soccer on the beach with a dog.

The brand will continue to celebrate different facets of “active living” in its Big Game spot from Wieden+Kennedy and with the Michelob Ultra Country Club event at Topgolf. The brand will also connect with “social athletes” from coast to coast.

The brands’ creative will appear through national and local media campaigns in general market and Spanish language broadcasts, pre-and post-game moments, in stadium activations and out-of-home placements.