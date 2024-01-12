DoorDash is adding another top shop to its already stacked agency roster.

In addition to working with The Martin Agency, Adweek’s 2020 and 2021 U.S. Agency of the Year, and Gut, Adweek’s 2023 Breakthrough Agency of the Year, DoorDash is entrusting Wieden+Kennedy with creating a brand strategy that the brand can build off of in the coming years. DoorDash CMO Kofi Amoo-Gottfried considers the brand’s in-house agency, Superette, its lead creative agency.

“We’ve done a pretty good job over the past five years of putting out work that’s breaking through,” said Amoo-Gottfried, but added the brand has not done as well at “having all that work be connected, consistent and coherent, but still incredibly ambitious. Wieden gave us the best opportunity to do both things.”

As part of its scope, W+K is the architect behind DoorDash’s new brand platform, “Your Door to More.” The rest of the agency’s brand partners will operate within that framework. “As we define what this brand is about, that will apply to the work that we ship internally through our in-house creative studio Superette and other partners.”

The platform will stress the company’s expanded offerings beyond food to become the leading platform for local commerce. The brand has more than 100,000 non-restaurant stores on its marketplace across North America, giving it the largest reach of any marketplace. The platform will be featured in DoorDash’s third Super Bowl ad, but DoorDash will reveal creative details and strategy behind the spot in the coming weeks.

DoorDash and its partners needed to be able to apply the platform across three different audiences, consumers, its Dashers and the B2B side of the business.

The first work in the “Your Door to More” will debut during the NFL Wildcard round on Saturday Jan. 13, and the work will show off the company’s ability to deliver you local goods. The spot uses an ominous voiceover and a jiggling cow on a milk carton to convey DoorDash is your door to crisis-free breakfasts.

The brand created a “tight” process, as Amoo-Gottfried described it, and invited several agencies to pitch ideas for its over-arching brand strategy with the intent that the winner would introduce the new platform in the Super Bowl. When creating the scope for its brand strategy partner, Amoo-Gottfried connected the platform to also creating the Super Bowl work because, unlike many brands, Amoo-Gottfried refuses to put agencies in jump ball situations for his Super Bowl ad.

“DoorDash is the kind of partner creative agencies dream of. They have massive creative ambition and they do the hard things to make an idea come to life,” said Jason White, the president of Wieden+Kennedy Portland.

DoorDash first added The Martin Agency to its roster in 2019, and it produced two Super Bowl ads for the brand in 2021 and 2023. The first Super Bowl ad featured Daveed Diggs on Sesame Street touting buying local in your neighborhood. 2023’s commercial spotlighted three famous chefs discussing grocery tips to promote DoorDash’s grocery delivery. Gut, which was added to the roster in 2022, won a Grand Prix at Cannes for its Self-Love bouquet it created for DoorDash to connect the brand to delivery on Valentine’s Day.

“We, over the past four years have had this philosophy of wanting to work with best in class partners, and give them scope based on what we think those partners are uniquely positioned to help us with,” Amoo-Gottfried said.

DoorDash spent $225 million on measured media, according to COMvergence. The consultancy reported $85 million of that went to traditional media and $140 million of the spend was for digital.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.