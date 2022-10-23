Media Plan of the Year

Media Plan of the Year Awards: Celebrating the Year's Most Innovative Strategies

22 campaigns that took creativity and engagement to the next level

Kennyatta Collins & Sara Century
By Kennyatta Collins & Sara Century



The industry has long moved past the idea that advertising only exists in a handful of silos, like TV, print and radio. Savvy marketers can use anything as a canvas for an ad, such as the ice of a hockey rink, footprints or eggs. It takes innovative strategists to develop unique media plans that can cut through the noise. This year’s Media Plan of the Year awards honor the bold ideas that leave a memorable impression on consumers. —Jameson Fleming

Kennyatta Collins

Sara Century

