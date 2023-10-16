Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Maybelline New York worked with XR company Ffface.me to promote its new Falsies Surreal mascara on a building-scale AR mirror in Ukraine.

The one-day augmented reality installation was featured on the side of Gulliver Mall in Kyiv. According to Ffface.me, the AR mirror was the world’s largest to date, spanning a screen size of 4,000 square meters (43,000 square feet).

On Oct. 11, people could activate the augmented reality experience by interacting with a kiosk below the screen, allowing them to virtually try on the new mascara as they appeared on the giant screen overhead.

“First activation results were incredible: 3 million organic views and mentions, and this is only the tip of the iceberg as we are collecting data to see the full picture,” said Alina Odolska, group brand manager at Maybelline NY. “We are sure that this project will definitely become a best practice for our international colleagues, and in the nearest future, AR mirrors will be all over the world.”

Ffface.me has previously worked with brands like Mugler and Prada Beauty on AR experiences.

“People no longer engage with traditional advertising materials, and we advocate for their rejuvenation through the infusion of interactivity. This case study serves as a compelling testament to this shift,” said Polina Klekovkina, COO of Ffface.me.

“We have installed AR mirrors by Ffface.me at Charles de Gaulle Airport, near the Paris Opera, in the largest malls in France and Germany, but the case for Maybelline New York is the most extensive in the industry’s history,” she added. “This is just the beginning and a significant example of how technology knows no boundaries. We believe that AR mirrors will soon be used throughout the entire retail industry as it is the best way to connect with the audience in real time emotionally.”