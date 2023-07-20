Maybelline Brings AR Makeup Options to Microsoft Teams

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

To help people express themselves while virtually communicating with colleagues, Microsoft partnered with Maybelline New York to launch the Maybelline Beauty App within its Microsoft Teams group messaging application.

The Maybelline Beauty App allows Teams users to select from 12 virtual makeup filters that are applied to their face in augmented reality. These filters include different makeup colors and blur effects that users can preview privately before applying to their live video. Each filter has a product breakdown that users can reference if they want to recreate the look in the real world.





The Maybelline Beauty App in action. ModiFace

“Maybelline’s mission is to give everyone self-confidence to express their beauty. Whether you are working in-person or virtually, feeling good about yourself can help put your best foot forward,” said Trisha Ayyagari, global brand president of Maybelline New York. “That’s why we partnered with Microsoft Teams to develop virtual makeup looks—now even on the busiest day, you can put makeup on with just a click. We hope we make people’s lives a little easier.”

The Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams is powered by ModiFace, an AR technology firm owned by Maybelline parent company L’Oreal. The app was created in collaboration with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, an advocacy organization that aims to improve gender representation for girls and women in the media and entertainment industry.

“At Microsoft, empowering people through technology is at the core of what we do,” said Nicole Herskowitz, vp of Microsoft Teams. “The new Maybelline Beauty App in Microsoft Teams is a great example of how, together with our partners, we are giving people more ways to express themselves in hybrid work environments using the power of AI.”

The Maybelline Beauty App is rolling out to Microsoft Teams enterprise customers around the world.