Martha Stewart’s ‘Fearless’ Lifestyle Puts Seniors on Alert in Silvertree’s Cheeky Debut  

Succession fans might call it “Martha Stewart Living+.”

The omnipresent entrepreneur, author, host and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model—who has had a prolific advertising run recently hawking Liquid Death, Tito’s, BIC lighters and Skechers shoes—signed on as an advisor and spokesperson for newly-launched DTC brand Silvertree.

Silvertree is a tech brand that “aims to support living successfully and confidently” for “active older adults,” according to its website. Stewart is the face of its first product, the Reach: a wearable device with an alert system that connects users to a call center and contacts in case of emergency.

In the brand’s debut campaign, created by agency Mekanism, Stewart pokes fun at her famed lifestyle while sending a critical message to those living (slightly) similar ones.

Director Tommy Means of Mek Studios shot Stewart in her natural habitat, her farm in upstate New York—a sprawling estate that presents our heroine with a unique set of perils that threaten her “fearless” lifestyle, courtesy of its ample orchard fields and tempestuous peacocks on the premises.

In her signature tongue-in-cheek delivery, Stewart explains to the audience that she’s not afraid of boardrooms and deflated soufflés, but the wearable tech keeps her connected “just in case” she “takes a stumble” (while gathering a golden egg), “forgets her phone” (while looking across her vast acreage with binoculars), “gets turned around” (while spinning in the maze-like orchard), or “forgets to charge” (while mounted on her horse).

The scenarios reference the product’s features, such as Automatic Fall Detection, Connectivity Everywhere, GPS and Location Sharing and its battery life of up to two weeks.

“For me, it’s all about living well and living successfully,” Stewart said in a statement. “I’ve tried other safety devices, but nothing compares to what Silvertree is able to offer with the Reach. Over the past few months, the product has truly become a part of me. Whether I’m horseback riding, at Pilates, or whipping up a soufflé in the kitchen, the Silvertree Reach has everything I need to ensure I’m able to live life to the fullest.”

Reaching a growing market

With Stewart’s high profile—she recently appeared on the Today Show to promote the device—Silvertree is poised to break into the medical alert systems market, which is projected to be worth $8.2 billion by 2023 and $11.1 billion by 2026 in the U.S., according to research firm Markets and Markets. Growth is being driven by an expanding geriatric population and a government focus on providing financial help to the elderly.

According to Silvertree, recruiting the ageless and still wildly popular Doyenne of Domesticity in lieu of using ageist tropes in marketing may be the secret sauce to expanding the newcomer’s reach.

“Our goal is to bring a fresh perspective to a stigmatized category by reimagining what personal safety looks like,” Silvertree founder and CEO Dan Josebachvili said in a statement. “We believe that promoting confidence – not fear – is a more powerful approach. We all want to see our parents and grandparents thrive as they get older, but we also recognize that it can be challenging. It’s our hope that Silvertree can provide an accessible solution that supports independence through safety and stronger connections to loved ones.”

