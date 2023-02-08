Snoop Dogg Slips Into Skechers' Super Bowl Campaign

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Skechers will run an ad during the fourth quarter featuring Snoop Dogg, who shows what he can do while wearing a pair of the brand’s hands-free slip-in sneakers.

The 30-second “All Walks of Life” campaign, conceptualized by Snoop himself, features cameos from fellow brand ambassadors Howie Long and Tony Romo, as well as his close friend and long-time advertising collaborator Martha Stewart.

With his song “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?)” playing throughout, the ad places Snoop in a number of situations, from flying on his private jet, performing on stage, delivering newspapers, teaching school football and even sitting in the Oval Office in the White House with his feet on the desk, all carried out in his typically casual style.

The spot was produced by SKX Studios and directed by Mark Nicklesburg.

Skechers has been an ongoing advertiser within the Super Bowl for the last 12 years since it ran its first campaign during the game featuring Joe Montana. Last year’s spot saw the brand work with country and western legend Willie Nelson.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart also have an ongoing relationship in advertising as the brand ambassadors for pen and lighter manufacturer Bic, which coincidentally also featured Willie Nelson in a spot released in January.

CREDITS:

Produced: SKX Studios

Conceptualized and music: Snoop Dogg

Executive creative director: Lindsey Clarke

Creative director/writer: Rex Fish

Creative director and post-production producer: Dan Weise

Producer: Marcel Goldman

Director: Mark Nicklesburg

Cinematographer: AJ Mester

Title: “All Walks of Life”

Length: 30 seconds

Airing: 4th quarter