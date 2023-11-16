Macy’s Brings AR Disney Princess Experience to Herald Square

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Throughout the holiday season, visitors to Macy’s Herald Square flagship will have the chance to virtually become Disney Princesses through the AR Mirror from AR tech company Zero10.

Zero10’s AR Mirror is part of Macy’s launch of a Disney Princess product collection featuring role-play costumes, character dolls and more. Located inside the Toys R Us in Macy’s Herald Square, the AR Mirror will allow people to virtually try on dresses worn by Disney Princess characters, with a variety of animations and moving effects also appearing on the screen.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Disney as, together, we bring to life Disney Princess experiences in-store and online with exclusive Disney products, just in time for the holiday season,” said Nata Dvir, chief merchandising officer at Macy’s. “Our iconic brands are synonymous with special experiences, and we can’t wait to captivate a new generation of fans with the wonder of Disney at Macy’s.”

The Disney Princess AR Mirror experience will be available through January.

“Disney and Macy’s share the goal of offering consumers magical moments and high-quality product,” said Mike Stagg, senior vice president of Disney consumer products, the Americas. “The wonder of Disney Princess at Macy’s Herald Square will inspire guests to immerse themselves in a truly unforgettable retail experience.”