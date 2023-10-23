Four-time Grand Slam champion and entrepreneur Naomi Osaka joins the Adweek X speaker lineup! Join her in LA this Dec. 4 to hear about her work both on and off the tennis court. Save 35% on your pass .

Apparel brand Ugg worked with AR technology company Zero10 to promote its new UggExtreme cold weather clothing and footwear collection with an augmented reality experience in its New York flagship on Fifth Avenue.

From now until Jan. 19, 2024, visitors to the Ugg NY flagship can enter a pop-up area featuring a winter-inspired backdrop and one of Zero10’s AR mirrors. The AR mirror will allow shoppers to view themselves with a variety of themed augmented reality effects, like a frost vortex and a pair of icicle wings.

“Self-expression is one of our core brand values, and this immersive experience is all about self-expression,” said Anne Spangenberg, president of Ugg. “This experience takes consumers into an otherworldly arctic setting, showcasing the collection’s cold weather capabilities in the world of UggExtreme. We’ve brought a fresh, fun approach to a pinnacle winter lifestyle product with fashion and performance that encourages consumers to get outside and feel great.”

These winter AR effects will also be available to view in the Zero10 mobile app on iOS and Android devices.

“AR mirrors are gaining widespread adoption in the retail sector, offering an array of use cases beyond our initial expectations. Emerging concepts are reshaping the retail landscape, with technology and immersive experiences such as virtual try-ons becoming crucial for engaging customers on a deeper level,” said George Yashin, CEO of Zero10.

“As society transitions from consumer-focused to experience-oriented, technology is poised to play a central role, and AR stands out as the primary tool for delivering these immersive experiences. In addition to introducing our AR mirror to pop-up stores to boost innovation and offer a more immersive shopping experience, we are integrating unique AR enhancements and virtual backgrounds into the AR mirrors to elevate the excitement of the customer experience and showcase the possibilities of our technology.”

Zero10 has worked with a variety of fashion brands, including Coach and Tommy Hilfiger, on AR mirror experiences for shoppers.