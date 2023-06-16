Zero10 Debuts AR Store for Standalone Retail Experiences

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Viva Technology attendees will be able to learn more about augmented reality shopping with AR try-on platform Zero10, which is unveiling its prototype AR Store at the event.

The AR Store prototype represents a standalone retail experience designed to allow shoppers to virtually try on a variety of merchandise through augmented reality and then purchase real-world versions in their desired size.

The augmented reality space measures about 21 square feet. When combined with an iPad stand and real-world storage space for merchandise, Zero10 said the AR Store could “carry out all the functions and operations seen in a traditional store” measuring about 1,000 square feet.

The AR Store also features a side screen that can be used to display information to shoppers.

“We believe that 50% of physical retail will incorporate AR solutions, or will become AR stores itself, in the next 10 years,” said George Yashin, CEO of Zero10. “Customers want to try new types of shopping, and augmented reality will elevate the future in-store experience.

“We see the technology as a powerful tool for retail, and we are still at the beginning,” he added, noting the potential for business optimization, lower rent and storage costs, and even more sustainable fashion. “It’s the first prototype of the AR Store and we are excited to show it at Viva Technology, the leading industry event. Soon, we will present the next iteration of the product in collaboration with a fashion brand.”

Attendees at Viva Technology, which runs June 14-17 in Paris, will be able to experience the process of trying on and purchasing goods using the AR Store prototype. Attendees will be able to virtually try on digital merchandise created by Zero10 and Viva Technology, and then receive a free physical version of the product they’ve selected. Attendees will also be able to virtually try on items from the Coach Tabby and Vogue CS x Zero10 collections.

At Viva Technology, the AR Store’s side screen will provide information about Zero10’s products. In the future, it will provide data related to the number of try-ons and initiated purchases.

Zero10 recently partnered with Tommy Hilfiger and Coach to debut its AR Mirror and AR Storefront, respectively.