Valentino Lets Shoppers Try On Clothing in Augmented Reality

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

Luxury fashion brand Valentino is allowing shoppers to try on clothes in augmented reality thanks to a pilot launched with AR technology company Wanna (owned by Farfetch).

Using the Wanna Wear mobile application, shoppers can virtually try on upper-wear pieces from Valentino’s Urban Flows Fall 2023 collection in augmented reality. They can also try on the ValenTie from the brand’s Black Tie Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection.

“Wanna’s clothing virtual-try on not only enables brands to showcase the apparel with the utmost realism, but also provides users with a novel experience of trying on clothing items before making a purchase online,” said Sergey Arkhangelskiy, CEO of Wanna. “With the launch of the new virtual try-on category, we want to continue to help customers make informed shopping decisions and increase customer confidence to purchase.”

The Wanna Wear app is available to download for free on iOS devices. As shoppers virtually try on items in the application, the app will give them the option to visit product pages on Valentino’s website.

Wanna previously worked with Valentino on a shoe virtual try-on experience.