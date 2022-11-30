If there’s such thing as an emotional support brand, Ugg would fit the bill.

The California-based brand—known for its shearling boots and cozy apparel—stepped up its comfort game with Ugg Feel House, a hybrid experiential and retail concept designed to cater to both a community of creatives and young, fashion-forward consumers unfamiliar with the brand’s full assortment.

With locations in Brooklyn; Seoul, South Korea; and Chengdu, China, the concept stores feature curated artwork by local artists, spaces for meditation, live performances and events, all of which are centered on mental health and wellness. In the retail space, “houseguests” can purchase items from the latest seasonal collection.

“The idea of having this space where multi-hyphenated creatives could come together and be a part of our community, and we could really celebrate them, was super important [for us],” Ugg’s global vp of marketing, Carole Diarra, told Adweek at the launch of the New York location in late October.

Ugg opened its Feel House in China on Nov. 9, and the South Korea location—which also has a metaverse pop-up shop component accessible via the Zepeto App—on Nov. 24.

From concept to commerce

The activation launched as a PR concept in March for VIP creators and influencers. Two months later, the brand incorporated it into its New York flagship store in Manhattan for a Pride-themed partnership with The Trevor Project.

“The feedback was amazing,” Diarra said. “All of our guests were so excited about it. They really liked this idea that there was this place where Ugg was bringing creatives together.”

She added, “From a marketing perspective, we really focused on three things: First is building our brand equity as a fashion brand, and really making sure that we are coming out in the fashion world. The second is all about building community. We really wanted to make sure that we’re building community and we’re creating a safe space for an inclusive community to come together. And then the third piece is around creating immersive experiences. That’s really the idea that it’s more than a product.”

Ugg

Diarra said Feel House became a “crucial part” of Ugg’s marketing strategy, with the team eager to incorporate the concept into what she called “Ugg season,” the fall and winter months when the brand’s products are in high demand.

“We partnered with our retail team [and] said, ‘Look, we want to bring this not only to our VIP community of creators, but to consumers everywhere.’ Because we want everyone to understand the feel of Ugg.”

Although, geographically, the Feel Houses are unique, standalone entities, Diarra said they all tie into the brand’s most recent campaign, “Feels Like Ugg,” which highlights creativity, individuality, self-expression and, of course, fashion. Signage with the tagline is featured in the stores, along with images (and furniture) from the campaign.

“We landed on this as our main purpose,” Diarra said. “Our promise is crafting products and experiences that make people feel good inside and out. We’re [doing] three this year, and hopefully they’ll be just as successful as our first endeavor, and we’ll keep building on it.”

The ’comfort’ zones

With a laser focus on luring tastemakers, the brand put its Feel Houses in notable hotbeds for trends in their respective regions, landing on Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, Chengdu and Seoul.

“[Williamsburg is] such a great place for us, because we really want to get after the creator community, but we also want to tap into younger consumers that are really tapped into culture,”Diarra said.

Prior to opening to the public, the brand hosted two days of events at its Williamsburg location, which included a Q&A with resident artists Shawna X, Alicia Mersy and Grace Miceli, musical and interpretive dance performances by violinist and composer Sean Bennett of Yozart, and a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Tierra Whack.

The brand also hosted a private luncheon for its influencer partners, which Diarra noted gave Ugg an opportunity to continue building authentic relationships, a vital part of the brand’s continued success.

Ugg does more than cozy boots. Ugg

“We were really just talking to them about the brand. About what’s going on in their lives. What could we be doing better? We showed them some new things we might be working on to get their input. We see Feel House as just a way to connect closer to the community,” she said.

All the Feels

Diarra stressed that the brand wants to be a source of comfort for the community beyond its wares, which is why partnerships with organizations like The Trevor Project and Sad Girls Club are so important. The Williamsburg location recently hosted an event with the latter, which provides mental health support and services for women of color.

Actor Keke Palmer made a surprise guest appearance at the event, which touched on the emotional challenges people often face during the holiday season—a time typically marred by depression.

“Ugg [has] always been an emotional brand because of the way it’s made people feel,” Diarra said. “And when [our customers] talk about it, they always have these emotions associated with it.”

She added: “People are looking for support. They’re looking for open conversations. They’re looking for other people to be able to connect with and identify with. In some ways, we’re offering that forum and that space. We’ll be doing more of that this year.”