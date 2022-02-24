Creative In This Ad, Kathryn Hahn Isn't Just the Captain of a Pirate Ship—She's the CEO 72andSunny puts the comedic actor at the helm of HubSpot's first global brand campaign HubSpot helps Captain Hahn treat clients “like people, not conquests!”72andSunny By Sara Century46 seconds ago Operating a scaling business means being open to evolution. For some, that entails a willingness to reimagine company interactions in order to create a better future for customers, employees and company alike. Sara Century @saracentury sssaracentury@gmail.com Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek. Recommended articles