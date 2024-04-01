How the Bud Light Boycott Changed Marketing

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.
The idea behind Bud Light’s #EasyCarryContest, which debuted around this time last year, was straightforward: Offer people a chance to win $15,000 for posting a video of themselves carrying as many cans, bottles or glasses of beer as possible.
Much like some of the footage participants shared online, the outcome has been messy.