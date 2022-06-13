Emerging Tech

How Brands Are Approaching Advertising-Averse Crypto Users

Execs from Pepsi, AB-InBev and Mastercard talk about their efforts to harness Web3

Headshot of Patrick Kulp
By Patrick Kulp

19 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

While brands have been ramping up their efforts to harness the new technologies under the Web3 umbrella, big corporations aren’t necessarily a natural fit for a cryptocurrency user base that still retains some anti-establishment ethos.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Platforms

Instagram: How to Edit Your Avatar

By Brandy Shaul

Platforms

Instagram: How to Create an Avatar

By Brandy Shaul

What Execs Want to See and Hear From Cannes Lions Return
Cannes Lions

What Execs Want to See and Hear From Cannes Lions’ Return

By Stephen Lepitak

The title of Whalars report, Reaching the Unreachables on a black background with the Whalar logo
Influencers & Creators

The Creator Economy Can Thrive With Audiences That Are Over Traditional Advertising

By Emmy Liederman

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

The Big Sports Sponsorship Winners So Far This Year

By KORE Software

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects

The Secret to Social Commerce Success

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch