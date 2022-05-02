Marketers Are Reassessing Their Impact in the Metaverse

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
The metaverse is in its infancy. It’s a new type of internet (or part of Web3, if you want to be more specific). And despite what Meta might want people to think, no one owns it or really regulates it either.