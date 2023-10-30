It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
Figuring out the perfect holiday gift can require a bit of espionage, carefully observing family members and their interests to surprise them with something they’ll love. A comedic campaign from Etsy uses the Mission: Impossible theme to assure spying shoppers they can find whatever they need.
The “Your Mission” campaign, created by the agency Orchard, features four spots that each centers on a shopper singing a riff on the theme as they try to puzzle out a gift.
The shoppers turn to Etsy for customizable presents, including an apron for a woman’s very tall boyfriend, a jacket based on a niece’s art and a firewood holder for a dad who insisted he didn’t need anything at all.
Steve Rogers directed the ads through production company Biscuit Filmworks.
“The difficult task with these films was taking an artificial conceit like having our characters sing all about the gifting mission they were on but making it still feel authentic,” Orchard chief creative officer David Kolbusz told Adweek. “We didn’t want these stories to feel stagey and broad.”
The goal of the campaign was to position Etsy as the best source for meaningful, handmade gifts. It also spotlights new product features like a money back guarantee if your gift doesn’t arrive on time.
“The thing I love best about the campaign is that it expands the narrative universe of gifting to include a guncle shopping for his niece, or a dad shopping for his wildly different twin kids,” Kolbusz continued. “It’s nice to give under-represented gifters some screen time.”
Six- to 30-second cuts of the films will run across TV, digital and social channels in the U.S. and U.K.
