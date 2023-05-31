Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

If you’ve ever been devastated by the experience of watching someone else score an item for sale that you wanted, Etsy’s latest ad will resonate.

In “Lamp,” a customer is so struck by the beauty of a light fixture—and heartbroken by the “sold” ticket attached to it—that he is brought to tears. The spot follows his comically melodramatic journey with an operatic musical choice and closeups of his increasingly emotive face.

The scene then cuts to a bewildered shop owner and customer, the latter of whom eventually eases his pain by showing him the “Search by Image” feature on the Etsy app, which allows him to find and own his beloved treasure.

“In just 60 seconds, the character experiences a full spectrum of emotions,” Alyssa Georg, creative director at 72andSunny, the agency behind the commercial, told Adweek. “From longing to love … it’s an experience we can all relate to when we see something we want but maybe can’t have. Thankfully, this story has a happy ending, with Etsy coming in as the hero.”

The spot, which also comes in 30- and 15-second cuts, will run across linear and connected TV (including streamers Hulu, Roku, Sky and ITV Hub), and digitally in both the U.S. and the U.K.

The evolution of Etsy

“Lamp” marks a different tone of storytelling for Etsy, which has typically used more sentimental narratives to position itself as a go-to destination for personalized gifts and a marketplace for small businesses.

It is also the first ad highlighting Etsy’s new technology, in this case the app’s Search by Image feature, which enables users to capture images of items and find similar ones available for sale on the platform.

The brand has previously launched AR features through which users could superimpose items to see how they would look in their spaces before purchasing.

“Lamp” uses a real-life example to illustrate the technology’s use, explained Andrew Sinkov, vice-president of brand at Etsy.

“The new [Search by Image] feature solves the well-known issue of finding something you love but not necessarily having the words to describe it,” Sinkov said. “We see the main character experience awe, then desperation, and finally amazement at Etsy’s new ability to solve a seemingly impossible problem, all with creative that is touching, joyous, and humorous.”

CREDITS

Creative agency: 72andSunny

Director: Tom Speers

Production company: Smuggler

Executive producer: Drew Santarsiero

Producer: Nick Sutherland-Dodd

Editor: Sophie Solomon

Editing company: Final Cut