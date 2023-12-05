E.l.f. Cosmetics Brings Lipstick to Snapchat Bitmojis

Save 50% on your Social Media Week pass ! Join leading brands and agencies in NYC this April 9–11 to learn about emerging trends, tools and strategies. Register now—savings expire Dec. 11 .

To promote its O Face Satin Lipstick, e.l.f. Cosmetics worked with Snapchat to launch the platform’s first Bitmoji Beauty Drop, allowing Snapchat users to claim a free digital item for their Bitmoji for 24 hours.

Snapchat users in the U.S. and U.K. will be able to tap the e.l.f. Cosmetics Drop banner in the app’s Bitmoji menu to claim the free O Face Satin Lipstick for their avatar. The lipstick can be applied to their Bitmoji and will be saved to their digital closet so it can be accessed even after the limited-time drop ends.

“Beauty is an expression of individuality, and we’ve loved partnering with e.l.f. Cosmetics to bring this exclusive Beauty Drop for Snapchatters to personalize their Bitmoji to reflect their unique style,” said Rajni Jacques, global head of fashion and beauty at Snap Inc.

“We know that 74% of Snapchatters style their Bitmoji in the same brands they wear in real life, and we’re excited to continue creating new ways for our community to express themselves through Bitmoji with the brands and products they love.”

As part of this promotion, Snapchat users can virtually try on 11 shades of the O Face Satin Lipstick through an AR Bitmoji Lens, which will also link users to the Bitmoji drop.

Snap Stars including Olivia Massucci and Sabrina Quesada and others will share content teaching Snapchat users how to claim the Bitmoji drop and purchase the real-world lipstick. Bitmoji ads for the campaign will also appear in the app.

“As a brand that values self-expression, we recognize Bitmojis as a personal extension of style and personalities, and we’re thrilled to be the inaugural beauty brand offering one of our coveted holy grails in their virtual closet,” said Patrick O’Keefe, vp of integrated marketing communications at e.l.f. Beauty.

According to Snapchat, 85% of the 13- to 24-year-old Gen Z population in the U.S. have a Bitmoji avatar, and more than 250 million people use Bitmoji daily.