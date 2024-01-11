The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

Ice cream doesn’t have to be for summer, a 96-year-old brand doesn’t have to be stodgy and Drumstick and its creative agency Öpinionated don’t have to be terrified of their first Super Bowl ad.

When you’re sincerely happy just to be playing, the Big Game is yours to win.

Drumstick actually predates the Super Bowl by almost 40 years, when a group of brothers in Texas added chocolate coating and nuts to a waffle cone in 1928—well in advance of Super Bowl I in 1967. The resulting ice cream sundae cone, which apparently looked like a chicken leg to people who lacked other things to obsess over at the time, was eventually snapped up by Nestlé in the ‘90s and by multinational ice cream conglomerate Froneri in 2020.

But back in May 2022, Drumstick and the creative team at Portland, Ore.-based Öpinionated launched the “Another Day, Another Drumstick” campaign and introduced the world to perhaps the brand’s biggest fan: Dr. Umstick. A well-coiffed Thunderbirds/Team America-style marionette unencumbered by strings, Dr. Umstick professed his sometimes off-putting intimate love of Drumsticks in 15-second noir-tinged spots seemingly built for late-night viewings on Comedy Central.

“Our campaign is meant to be a reminder for consumers that Drumsticks are not just for the summer … they’re a great snack for anytime,” said Drumstick CMO Elizabell Rivera Marquez. “The Super Bowl is the ultimate snacking occasion, so for us it made 100% sense to bring Drumstick to the Super Bowl and bring Dr. Umstick to the world.”

The campaign’s eclectic tone carries into this year’s 30-second Drumstick ad in Super Bowl 58’s third quarter, which features Dr. Umstick accompanied on his journey by not only his favored treat, but comedian and longtime Comedy Central fixture Eric André. He’ll also be encouraging fans to sign a Change.org petition on Feb. 12—#DrumstickMonday—to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday and potentially have their #DrumstickMonday dream fulfilled by Drumstick itself as a de facto contest entry.

For Drumstick and the team at Öpinionated, it’s an opportunity to not only connect with millions of consumers they haven’t been reaching, but to introduce a brand face and personality that the market has been increasingly willing to embrace.

“One of the best things we have is our tone of voice,” said Lauren Olson, copywriter at Öpinionated. “When you only have 30 seconds to tell a story, you really have to set the stage, and if you can create the right theatricality tone of voice … you appeal to a broader audience by connecting with them emotionally, by making them laugh.”

Building a celebrity

According to Super Bowl insights report recently issued by System1—a data and analytics firm that measures the effectiveness of creative marketing—brands advertising during the Super Bowl should start investing in “fluent devices.”

Typically slogans or characters attached directly to a brand, a fluent device is more likely to boost short-term sales, long-term brand growth and brand recognition within an ad itself than the use of a celebrity. While bringing in Serena Williams or Rob Gronkowski might draw a few more eyeballs than a spot without a celebrity, a fluent character like Jake from State Farm or Flo from Progressive can provide a similarly substantial boost without either company worrying about another brand using the same talent.





With Dr. Umstick, Drumstick and Öpinionated introduce the latest in a long line of Super Bowl brand characters. Öpinionated

When Öpinionated first began working with Drumstick, the brand was still in the grip of a “Forever Summer” campaign that leaned heavily on Americana and nostalgia—pool parties, backyard barbecues and the like. When Drumstick wanted to expand its scope, it approached the creative team at Öpinionated about finding the embodiment of the brand it wanted to be.

“We leaned into that era of iconic brands, thinking of finding a mascot that works for it—almost like Tony the Tiger, but it’s such a new age for this stuff,” said Nate Corrado, art director at Öpinionated. “We were trying to push it, and we internally think of it as a postmodern mascot.”

Dr. Umstick is purposefully weird: He has a bouffant to emulate vanilla ice cream and an ice cream cone pattern on his pants. His voice affects a serious-yet-seductive timbre regardless of context. His friends are a scientist, a robot and a scooter-riding reimagining of a Cabbage Patch doll.

Partially a parallel, nightmare universe to Barbie and G.I. Joe’s worlds, partially a repository for the Naked Gun gags of Olson and Corrado’s youth, Dr. Umstick’s universe is a blend of comedic references smoothed over by ice cream-loving context. While Corrado believes the eccentricities make the character a great foil for André, both he and Olson feel the Super Bowl can make Dr. Umstick become a brand celebrity all his own.

“We like to make characters that are good people … or good dolls,” Olson said. “There is a good naturedness to Dr. Umstick’s point of view and he’s a little bit clueless at times … but he has the best intentions and is all about enjoying Drumstick.”

Super Bowl every day

Drumstick has involved Dr. Umstick in its #DrumstickMonday Super Bowl holiday petition contest after discovering that 19 million Americans take the Monday after the Super Bowl off anyway. But that sweepstakes bears more resemblance to its typical marketing than a 30-second Super Bowl ad.

In 2022, Dr. Umstick got a tattoo of a Drumstick on his chest and challenged fans to do the same for a year’s supply of free Drumsticks. In less than a month, a TikTok follower took them up on the offer.

Drumstick now has roughly 1.1 million followers on TikTok and begun to enjoy the life of a heavily online brand. It brings in millions of views by picking up on the right Josh Hutcherson/Flo Rida whistle meme, it comments on followers’ videos and it’s hoping that the Super Bowl will bring the brand a lot more friends as well as customers.

“For us, that’s success: Letting more people know about our wonderful product about our Drumstick brand,” Rivera Marquez said. “We’re hoping people, as a result of that, will engage with us in different ways—will come check us out on TikTok and our other social channels—and engage with us in this conversation.”