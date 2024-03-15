Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

On this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, host Jenny Rooney sits down with Squarespace chief creative officer David Lee to discuss the intricacies of creativity, brand strategy and the evolving role of in-house capabilities.

During the conversation, Lee shares his journey from the agency world to Squarespace and the company’s focus on design, creativity and personal brand representation as core pillars of its mission. They discuss the brand’s presence at the Super Bowl and how its marketing initiatives expand beyond the Big Game.

He also shares why he believes that creativity is inherent to it all and the increasingly vital role it will play in the future of work.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.