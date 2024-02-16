Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Like lots of funny things, Ogilvy’s Super Bowl campaign for CeraVe started on a Reddit thread, speculating about whether Superbad actor Michael Cera was connected to the brand because of his name.

This evolved into an influencer campaign, speculating about Cera’s links to the skincare business. The star put in the work too—he was papped for Page Six carrying bags filled with bottles of its moisturizer range around New York City in the lead-up to Super Bowl 58.

Then on game night, when the L’Oreal-owned brand unveiled its ad, the whole prank made sense.

Joining ADWEEK community editor Luz Corona on this week’s podcast to discuss this marketing masterclass are Charlotte “Charlie” Tansill, Ogilvy North America’s president of PR, influence and social, and Adam Kornblum, svp and head of global digital marketing for CeraVe.

They discussed how the stunt took on a life of its own and how it “wasn’t just one idea, but 100.” They also spoke about the magic that can happen when agencies and clients collaborate effectively, as well as the campaign as a piece of “edutainment,” intended to both entertain and educate.

ADWEEK agencies and brand editor Jameson Fleming also joins Corona this week as a special guest to discuss the buzziest moments from Super Bowl 2024.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.