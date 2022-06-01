Cann and Weedmaps Embrace 'Radical Inclusivity' for Pride

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

It would be a tall order on its own to try to recreate the spectacle of an iconic Pepsi commercial with Britney Spears. Not to mention borrow vocal flourishes from Lady Marmalade, pack in celebrity cameos and produce a banger original song and choreographed music video.