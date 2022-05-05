Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Humans have a built-in flaw: They have difficulty imagining their “future selves.” A recent study from the University of California highlighted that, when participants were asked to imagine their future self, MRI scans showed the exact same synapses fire as when those same participants were asked to envisage German politician Angela Merkel. Because they are both strangers.