Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

Booking.com returns to the Super Bowl for the third-straight year, adding Tina Fey and Glenn Close to its list of stars touting online travel.

Back in 2022, Booking.com used its first Super Bowl ad—and Idris Elba—to coax travelers out of their pandemic-driven hibernation. Last year, it recruited Melissa McCarthy (and, to a lesser extent, husband Ben Falcone) to showcase just how much of the world had opened up to travelers as Covid-19 restrictions fell.

Booking’s spots ranked 30th out of 66 on the USA Today Ad Meter in 2022 and 35th out of 51 in 2023.

For Super Bowl 58, the online travel agency gets to focus a bit more on itself and the diversity of its rental properties. Even just emphasizing the simplicity of Booking.com’s app for its namesake purpose—booking travel—is something of a Super Bowl luxury for the brand.

This year’s “book whoever you want to be” spot features actor, producer and writer Tina Fey adopting different personalities—with help from Close and former 30 Rock co-stars Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer—to match the millions of hotels, vacation rentals and destinations available on Booking.com’s platform.

There’s a “Tina Fey” who loves shopping and fancy hotels, a “Tina Fey” who likes to hide in Wyoming cabins and let everything grow, a “Tina Fey” who gets thousands of steps in while hiking through Colorado and a “Tina Fey” who clutches martini glasses filled with shrimp cocktail and strikes horrifically uncomfortable poses for social media.

“Booking.com is on a mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world,” said Arjan Dijk, svp and CMO of Booking.com.

Produced with help from creative partners Zulu Alpha Kilo and media agency Mindshare, the 30-second ad will air during the game’s second quarter. The campaign extends throughout the year and includes the 15-second spots “Sasquatch Tina Fey books a cabin” and “Influencer Tina Fey books a boutique hotel.” There’s also a 90-second extended version of the Super Bowl spot that will be available on YouTube.com/Bookingcom.

The latest Super Bowl ad debuts at an interesting time for U.S. travelers, who Booking.com’s 2024 Travel Predictions indicate are really into themselves this year. Roughly 64% told Booking.com they feel like “the main character” when they travel, with 70% using the anonymity of travel as a chance to reinvent themselves.

Compared to 18% of world travelers, 24% of U.S. vacationers take trips just to “deepen their connection with themselves.” While 54% don’t like the idea of traveling with strangers, 59% plan to travel alone, including 63% of U.S. men and 54% of women.

“This year’s Booking.yeah campaign shows that travelers can book whoever they want to be by using our seamless app, with a wide range of unique places to stay across the U.S. and the globe,” Dijk said.

For the latest Super Bowl 58 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2024 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 11 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.