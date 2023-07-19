Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Self-tanning brand Bondi Sands partnered with beauty and fashion technology company Perfect Corp. to enable shoppers in the U.S., U.K., Europe and Australia to virtually try on its products in augmented reality.

This virtual try-on experience (VTO) allows customers to try on Bondi Sands’ latest self-tan product, Technocolor, to find their desired shade before making a purchase. Perfect Corp. said more than 78,000 customers have tried the virtual try-on experience since the launch of Bondi Sands’ 1 Hour Express Technocolor self-tanner on April 12.

“As a global brand, inclusiveness is a prerequisite for Bondi Sands. The self-tanning industry has more work to do in this space than most beauty categories, as most brands consider diversity in marketing campaigns but not in product development,” said Blair James, co-founder and CEO of Bondi Sands.

“Our new Technocolor range is the first inclusive self-tanning product on the market and has been specifically developed to produce the optimal level of DHA and hydration for each skin type and tone. To make it easy to find your perfect match, we have created the Technocolor Shade Finder Quiz that can be done on our website. At the end of the quiz, a product is suggested through an integrated try-on filter in partnership with Perfect Corp. so you can see exactly how the suggested product looks on your skin.”

Shoppers can access the AR try-on experience on Bondi Sands’ website and by scanning a QR code on select product packaging. The experience is available on smart devices and on desktop by using a webcam.

“The expansion for our AR makeup virtual try-on into self-tan products perfectly aligns with our company mission of solving consumer pain points and supporting beauty brands to adapt to meet the changing needs of consumers,” said Alice Chang, founder and CEO of Perfect Corp.

“VTO technology has become an essential tool to engage beauty customers and increase customer purchasing confidence.”