To promote the theatrical release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom on Dec. 22, Warner Bros. partnered with AR tech company Zero10 to bring the latter’s AR Mirrors to select movie theaters across Los Angeles and New York.

Moviegoers will be able to stand in front of the AR Mirrors to try on Aquaman’s costume in augmented reality and view themselves in an underwater scene.

The AR experience will be available in the AMC Burbank 16 theater in LA from Dec. 4 to Jan 5, the Regal Irvine Spectrum theater in LA from Dec. 5 to Jan. 5 and the AMC Lincoln Square 13 theater in New York from Dec. 11 to Jan 1.

“We are always looking for ways to heighten the connection between fans and their favorite characters onscreen and exploring new forms of technology to achieve this goal,” said Cameron Curtis, evp of worldwide digital marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures.

This is Zero10’s first AR activation in the entertainment industry, following multiple campaigns with fashion brands like Coach and Ugg.

“Witnessing the strong positive feedback from the fashion industry this year, our plans for the upcoming year include expanding the influence of our AR Mirrors into various sectors, such as gaming, entertainment, and advertising,” said George Yashin, CEO of Zero10.