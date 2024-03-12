Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

For those in any doubt, women’s soccer can be a brutal sport, as ecommerce giant Amazon’s European campaign portrays through bumps, scrapes and post-match recovery.

In creative agency adam&eveDDB‘s first work for Amazon, “The Grit” celebrates the spirit of the women’s game with 30- and 60-second edits.

Directed by BAFTA-nominated director Molly Manning Walker, the ad is a montage of various methods players use to heal and protect their bodies, such as ice baths, finger tape and gum shields, while also showcasing all the products they can order from Amazon in the process.

The campaign coincides with the launch of Amazon’s new store dedicated to women’s soccer, open in Belgium, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and the U.K.

A surge in support



The ad also supports Amazon’s first major pan-European sports sponsorship of UEFA women’s soccer. The brand has partnered with Manning Walker, who is also co-founder of soccer team Babe City FC; Andy Ansah, a former professional player and sports-on-screen consultant; and This Fan Girl, a football creative consultancy agency.

“Across Europe, we have seen a huge surge in support for the women’s game, from record crowds to an upsurge in grassroots sign-ups. The excitement around the game is palpable, and we recognize the halo effect that this has on women and girls, helping unleash their confidence, on and off the pitch,” Jo Shoesmith, vice president and global CCO of Amazon, said in a statement.

“Our campaign aims to elevate the players and emphasizes talent over adversity, highlighting that while the items they pick are essential for powering the gameplay, it’s the player’s dedication and passion that make the game what it is,” Shoesmith added.

The ad will run from March 11 in the U.K. and then from March 16 until the end of May in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, across TV, video on demand, cinema, social channels and digital out of home.

The 60-second edit will also air during the FA Cup Quarter Final on British broadcaster ITV on March 16.