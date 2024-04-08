Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek , the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save .

Over the past year, the ad industry has witnessed a deprioritizing of DEI initiatives through a series of events: CMOs are back to focusing on hard-hitting business goals, brands are hesitant to use LGBTQ+ marketing and the data shows women make up 37% of the industry employees, still down from 50% before the pandemic.

However, there’s another way to create a more inclusive world involving the creatives.

Enter: Design justice, a practice that rethinks design processes and focuses on people who they often marginalize. This approach calls for collaborative and creative practices to approach these communities’ deeper challenges.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart sit down with Karen Baker, founder and president of the agency Boathouse, sharing the purpose of design justice, examples of the concept in action and why marketers should feel inspired by Lego and Netflix.

