How Turo Became the World's Largest Car-Sharing Marketplace

When it comes to travel, a road trip with loved ones is an American tradition. However, it can be frustrating when rental companies run out of cars during busy holiday weekends or when you decide to drive to visit family out of town at the last minute. That’s where Turo comes in.

Turo is a car-sharing marketplace that operates in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and France. The largest platform of its kind globally, Turo’s hosts offer a wide range of vehicles in local neighborhoods. The company’s mission is to put the world’s 1.5 billion cars to better use, empowering anyone to drive their future by leveraging Turo’s established platform.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sat down with CMO Andrew Mok at Commerceweek. Mok shared his experience working in the industry, how Turo stands out among other car-sharing platforms and his favorite songs for a road trip.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.