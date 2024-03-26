Luxury Watch Brand Movado Is Building a Timeless Legacy

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Accessories are a great way to enhance and complete an outfit. Whether it’s a pair of earrings or a watch, they can add a touch of elegance to one’s appearance. Movado, a watch brand that has been around since the 1800s, has been helping people elevate their fashion sense for centuries.

Movado was founded in Switzerland in 1881 with a commitment to modern design and innovation, growing into one of the world’s leading watchmakers. Movado watches combine artistry and technology, earning over 100 patents with its timepieces on display in 20 museums worldwide.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Margot Grinberg, president of the Movado brand and senior vice president of ecommerce. Grinberg shares how the brand has evolved over the years and adapted to reach a younger audience.

