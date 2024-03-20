Adweek Podcasts

818 Tequila's Mission to Cultivate a Good Time and Give Back

Kendall Jenner's brand supports its local community in Mexico by being the life of the party

By Colin Daniels

We all enjoy socializing, often accompanied by delightful drinks. What often makes us stick to certain brands is the feeling of being part of a community, especially when we can see how a company positively impacts others and the environment. That’s what makes 818 Tequila stand out.

818 Tequila, founded by Kendall Jenner, is crafted in Jalisco, Mexico using traditional methods at a family owned and operated distillery. The brand has won numerous awards, including best reposado tequila at the World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

The brand represents an emerging consumer ethos that companies should be environmentally conscious and support their local communities. From its 1% for the Planet giveback to its partnership with Sacred, a nonprofit that supports Mexican communities where heritage agave spirits are made, to working with local businesses in Jalisco and sustainable suppliers, 818 Tequila is committed to ethical production and business practices.

Recently, 818 Tequila was certified as a B Corporation.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Kathleen Braine, CMO of 818 Spirits, to talk about the brand’s origin story, its efforts to support the planet and the communities in Mexico where it operates, and how it’s attracting Gen Z consumers.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora or iHeartRadio.

Colin Daniels

Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek.

