#SMW is right around the corner. Join us April 9-11 in NYC to get up to speed on all the latest strategies, technologies and trends you need to be following. Register now .

Everyone has their favorite skincare and makeup products, but how do you keep up with the latest trends and discover new products before they become popular? Ipsy is a personalized beauty membership service that can help with that.

Ipsy is a powerful marketing platform for the beauty industry bringing together brands, creators and highly engaged consumers. The Ipsy umbrella is home to various beauty subscriptions, including Glam Bag for sample-size products, BoxyCharm for full-size products, Icon Box curated by celebrities, and Refreshments for clean and sustainable personal care products.

With a community of 20 million avid beauty enthusiasts and over 200 million product reviews, Ipsy is a go-to destination for all things beauty.

In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with Bethany Blair, Ipsy’s senior director of production as she shares her experience in the beauty industry and explains how Ipsy is building a community of beauty enthusiasts.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.