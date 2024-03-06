Join ADWEEK for the first-annual Brand Play: Sports Marketing Summit , on May 9 in NYC or virtually. We’ll explore the new sports events, platforms, fan insights and cultural impacts that can unlock exciting wins for marketers. Register .

It can be challenging for young women to find a space where they can stay informed and build a community. Essence’s Girls United is just such a space, providing expert guidance on topics like fashion, astrology and culture.

Girls United is a digital community for young Black women interested in culture, entertainment, entrepreneurship, relationships, politics and more. In this episode of Young Influentials, ADWEEK digital editor and host Colin Daniels sits down with co-founder Rechelle Dennis as she shares how the idea of Girls United came about, the Girls United Summit, the power of Gen Z and what’s to come.

Stream the new episode below, or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora or iHeartRadio.