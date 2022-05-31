Owning It: Embracing Your AAPI Culture Inside the Workplace

Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30% .

Identification is just one layer of what it means to be a person of color. But proudly embracing one’s culture, traditions and heritage and sharing that unique perspective outwardly can oftentimes be a struggle and far more complex than what projected census numbers show. This is due to two factors: the individual’s own comfort level and their environment.