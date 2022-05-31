Voice

Owning It: Embracing Your AAPI Culture Inside the Workplace

How to shape a more conducive environment and better allow you and future generations to 'own' it

Four AAPI individuals at work interpolated in front of an orange background.
Now is the time to bring your distinct and unique self through your work, rhetoric, behavior and approach.Trent Joaquin for Adweek
Headshot of Andrew Almendras
By Andrew Almendras

31 seconds ago

Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30%.

Identification is just one layer of what it means to be a person of color. But proudly embracing one’s culture, traditions and heritage and sharing that unique perspective outwardly can oftentimes be a struggle and far more complex than what projected census numbers show. This is due to two factors: the individual’s own comfort level and their environment.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Andrew Almendras

Andrew Almendras

Andrew Almendras is the vice president of global creative marketing at IMAX.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Presents: Tracee Ellis Ross on the Evolution of Pattern Beauty

By Al Mannarino

Stranger Things activation featuring a portal to the fictional dimension known as the Upside Down
Connected TV

Netflix Laid Clues for Die-Hard Stranger Things Fans to Find a Rift Into the Upside Down

By Brittaney Kiefer

A man floats through a field collecting plant-based alternative meat products
Plant-Based Products

The Brand That Aims to See the Funny Side of Plant-Based Food

By Stephen Lepitak

Platforms

BeReal: How to Delete a Post From Memories

By Brandy Shaul

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow