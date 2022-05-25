Join female leaders from WNBA, BET, Baked by Melissa and more at the Women Trailblazers Summit in NYC on July 14 for a day of inspirational conversations, insightful stories and important connections. Sign up with code WT30 to save 30% .

Growing up, Betti Fujikado and Tracy Wong were taught not to rock the boat. As children of Asian Americans who were victims of World War II internment camps, their parents wanted their kids to assimilate. For Wong, that meant working his way up in corporate America instead of leaning into a path in visual arts, and Fujikado was similarly taught to “keep her head down” as she grew in her career.