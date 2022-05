Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network . If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch .

May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month and should be a time to celebrate the rich history, influence and contributions of the AAPI community. Yet we’re still seeing a growing number of anti-Asian hate crimes at a national level, which is impacting the overall mental health of the community.