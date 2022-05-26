Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

As brands and consumers begin to celebrate Pride Month, it is important to remember to move beyond “rainbow washing ”—the act of using Pride-themed versions of their products and marketing without substantially engaging queer communities—and instead attend to the everyday moments of the LGBTQ+ experience and history.