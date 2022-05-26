Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
As brands and consumers begin to celebrate Pride Month, it is important to remember to move beyond “rainbow washing ”—the act of using Pride-themed versions of their products and marketing without substantially engaging queer communities—and instead attend to the everyday moments of the LGBTQ+ experience and history.