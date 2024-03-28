The Future of Agencies

Dentsu Launches Its New Merkury for Media Platform

It's the group's planning and activation suite that leverages its Merkle data asset

The Dentsu and Merkle Media logos appear on a black background.
Dentsu is retiring the M1 brand and folding its functionalities into the Merkury tool.
By Olivia Morley

Note: This story is part of an ongoing series covering agencies’ audience management platforms. Previously, Adweek reported on Omnicom’s Omni, Horizon Media’s blu. Havas’ Converged, Publicis’ Epsilon PeopleCloud, PMG’s Alli, Gale’s Alchemy.Ai and DEPT’s Ada.

Dentsu Media’s new Merkury for Media data and identity platform is debuting now in U.S. markets.

Previously known as M1, the Merkury technology harnesses Merkle’s data assets and technology chops to help Dentsu Media’s staff across its three media agencies—Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X—activate media on behalf of their clients.

