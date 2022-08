Attend Convergent TV Summit West , Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free .

Note: To make sense of what is quickly becoming a vast and complex agency technology ecosystem, Adweek is reporting on each of the major platforms. This story is the fourth in a series covering agencies’ audience management platforms. Previously, Adweek reported on Omnicom’s Omni, Horizon Media’s blu. and Havas’ Converged.