How Havas' Converged Data Platform Delivers for Papa John's

Join us at Commerce Week July 26–28 in NYC for live discussions with leaders from Kellogg's, Walmart Connect, New Balance, Instacart and more as we explore new opportunities to deliver meaningful experiences, expand retail touch points and keep your customers coming back for more. Sign up now. Sign up now.
Note: To make sense of what is quickly becoming a vast and complex agency technology ecosystem, Adweek is reporting on each of the major platforms. This story is the third in a series covering agencies’ audience management platforms. Previously, Adweek reported on Omnicom’s Omni and Horizon Media’s blu.