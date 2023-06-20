Confronting Sexual Harassment at Cannes

Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

It’s that time of the year again: the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. A time for us to come together and celebrate all the outstanding creative work of our peers from the past year. A time to reconnect with the people who inspire us and give us the fuel to keep creating well into next year. It’s also, unfortunately, a time for us to reflect on an ongoing, real problem of sexual harassment at the festival.

An unwanted and scary advance in a restroom. A proposition in a cab, initially offered in good nature. A display of an unmentionable part of the anatomy. These were three stories of sexual harassment at Cannes that were fired off in less than a minute in conversation with a colleague. With the recent All In Census revealing that the number of people experiencing sexual harassment in adland has dropped from 5% in 2021 to 2% in 2023, these stories serve as a stark reminder that this behavior still exists. And that while this is progress, until that number is zero, we all still have work to do.

While this goes on at every industry conference, the “away from home,” “drunken fun in the sun” element of Cannes makes it a breeding ground for this behavior—when in actual fact, it should be a proving ground. The five-day festival is the largest gathering in the creative marketing community; it can be the litmus test of how far we’ve come, home to not just the best creative in the world but also the most up-to-date thinking on the most important issues of the industry. We need to become ambassadors of change, inspiring others to follow suit and collectively work toward eradicating sexual harassment.

Get educated and trained

One of the first steps is to complete the timeTo training—I have taken it and would encourage all senior leaders to do the same. TimeTo is an initiative set up by NABS, The Advertising Association and a few other senior industry figures in the U.K. to help tackle sexual harassment in advertising. It provides regular, interactive and educational training for agencies and employees, delivered by an expert trainer in a two-hour session, that gives practical guidance on stopping sexual harassment and increases understanding on what is and isn’t acceptable in the workplace. Completing this training means we can be equipped to navigate complexities, recognize signs of potential harassment and take immediate action to address and prevent it, in Cannes and beyond.

But the work should have started long before anyone has even thought about packing the sunscreen. As senior leaders we need to demonstrate a commitment to creating a safe and respectful workplace culture all year round. This starts from our own actions: We need to model appropriate behavior, adopt an open culture and address any reports of harassment promptly and impartially. This requires ongoing commitment, awareness and active engagement from all people in leadership positions.

This also means looking outside our own businesses at what we can offer and looking at supporting and utilizing resources like timeTo and NABS: These organizations provide education as well as confidential support to individuals who experience and witness sexual harassment. We should be sharing this information with staff, letting them know the training is available, and everyone should have this education as well as the knowledge that there’s support and it’s important to seek help when needed.

Once you have done the above, you can start providing resources and educational materials that raise awareness about sexual harassment, consent and bystander intervention. Offer guidance on how to recognize and respond to potential harassment situations.

Create a safe space for safe talks

It is vital that you encourage open dialogue; without this, people will continue to be too confused or too scared to come forward. Create opportunities for open conversations about workplace culture, boundaries and respectful conduct. Ensure employees feel comfortable discussing their concerns or seeking guidance without fear of judgment and regularly communicate your commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment.

This has to run though the entire business and cannot be a top-down approach. Empower HR teams to enforce your sexual harassment policy. If this isn’t joined up, it quickly falls apart. Ensure HR professionals are equipped with the necessary resources, training and support to handle complaints effectively and impartially.

Be an advocate for employees

One of the biggest issues and drivers around sexual harassment is alcohol consumption, which is high on the list at Cannes. Acknowledge that alcohol consumption can sometimes contribute to situations where boundaries are crossed or harassment occurs. Encourage responsible drinking and remind employees of the importance of maintaining personal boundaries, consent and respectful behavior while attending social events or parties during the festival.

Remind staff to not let their guard down simply because it’s Cannes. Encourage them to do the opposite and be more vigilant; this includes not walking home alone, prearranging home transport and getting taxis. Empower your people to look out for others who may be in distress. Encourage them that if they see something that’s not right, report it and help people if they look like they are in an uncomfortable situation by simply asking if they are OK.

Similarly, teach setting personal boundaries. If they feel even slightly uncomfortable in any situation, reassure them they can remove themselves without the worry of creating awkwardness or upsetting others, especially senior people. As leaders, we have to acknowledge everyone has different comfort zones and levels for what is and is not acceptable.

We hold the power to shape the work environment. This can significantly impact our people. It’s on us to ensure all the measures are in place and that our people will feel supported, protected and able to fully immerse themselves in the joy of Cannes. Together, let us practice a culture of respect and inclusivity, making Cannes a celebration of safety and empowerment in the advertising industry as well as a celebration of great work.