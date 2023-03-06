Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

When it comes to consent and the fight against sexual and gender-based violence, the phrase “no means no” has long been proclaimed. To evolve that statement, a campaign from France from two organizations, which includes the support of Tinder, has produced a ‘bible’ to help men better understand women, which enforces the statement that “If it’s not yes, it’s no!”

The joint campaign by TBWA\Paris for ConsentIs and HandsAway, which aims to battle society’s issues with sexual violence, aims to focus on the education of men who believe that some women are “too complex to understand” and claim there is a “vagueness” around consent.

To overcome that lack of understanding, a 2,000-page book titled “Decoder Les Femmes” (Decoding Women) claims to decode and teach men everything they need to know about the “mystery of women” has been published. Within it is the basic principles of content and how men can be more respectful in society, especially at the start of a relationship.

The synopsis of the book says: “Courting women has always condemned men to hypothesis, trial and error, total doubt and sometimes even regrettable mistakes. ‘Decoding Women’ offers, at last, to lift the veil on feminine complexity by delivering exhaustively and without concession everything you absolutely need to know before embarking on the conquest of women.”

The pro-bono work by TBWA\Paris aims to encourage word of mouth around the campaign statement.

As the campaign film reveals, though, all 2,000 pages are made up of the campaign statement repeated throughout—“If it’s not yes, it’s ‘no!” and targeting schools, youth groups, social centers, libraries, leisure centers and festive events.

Supporting the movement in France is The Ministry of Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, which has released a bookmark to accompany the book and offers resources available to victims, while Tinder France will promote education around consent with a four-month education campaign referring users to ‘The 5 Pillars of Consent’ on the campaign site, developed by ConsentIs.

A QR code placed within the book also invites readers to the HandsAway website and links to the “Stop the violence” website, the 3919 domestic violence helpline, and the “How We Love” chatroom of gender equality and anti-violence charity En Avant Toutes.

CREDITS:

Client: Lucile Dupuy, Vassilia Mattei, Domitille Raveau, Benjamin Puygrenier, Miguel Neves Da Costa

Agency: Jonathan Serog, Julia Montagu

Social media manager: Eleonore Berthier- Milot

Executive creative director: Benjamin Marchal et Faustin Claverie

Assistant director: Julia Deshayes

Copy writer: Léna Monceau

Motion designer: Nicolas Duval

Production: \Else

CEO \Else: Maxime Boiron

TV Producer: Léa Gosselin

Head of music and sound: Olivier Lefebvre

Sound director: Fanny Mithois

Art buyer: Marie Leborgne

Illustrator: Swindler&Swindler