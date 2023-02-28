Food & Beverage

Schweppes Wants Consumers to 'Like It Like That' and Drink It Straight

The campaign film emulates old Hollywood musicals

A tattooed sailor drinks Schweppes
Schweppes new brand platform aims to persuade consumers to drink it straight.Schweppes
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

11 mins ago

Schweppes is a beverage that is considered a mixer with a spirit. In this whimsical naval spot, it aims to encourage consumers to drink it straight with its new strategic brand platform “I like it like that.”

The beverage brand tasked TBWA\Paris with creating a campaign that would transform Schweppes into an “aperitif” consumed before dinner that people would look forward to daily and on the go.

The one-minute and four-second spot features a crew on a submarine emerging from the depths and setting up a bar on deck to enjoy a drink together and relax.

Directed by Fredrik Bond, the cinematic film is choreographed to emulate musicals from the 50s and 60s alongside the 1967 title track “I Like it Like That” by Pete Rodriguez.

“To emphasize and amplify the disconnection moment, we placed workers on a stressful job in an upbeat Westside Story setting to show that a Schweppes aperitif is not like any other, it’s uplifting and effervescent, it switches the mood,” explained Benjamin Marchal, executive creative director for TBWA\Paris.

image

By Changing a Single Word, Schweppes Hopes to Transform Its Entire Positioning

The campaign will run across all European markets having initially aired in France and Belgium. Digital assets and an outdoor campaign will run in the coming weeks across Spain, France and Belgium to support.

CREDITS:

Client: Schweppes 
Agency: TBWA\Paris 
Advertising managers: Cesar Vargas, Elise Seibold, Julia Martinez Garcia Carpintero, Corina Iordarche 
Agency managers: Jonathan Serog, Julie Montagne, Amalia Mateos-Gella, Louis Mainbourg 
Executive creative directors: Benjamin Marchal and Faustin Claverie

TV campaign

Artistic director: Sébastien Guinet 
Copywriter: Josselin Pacreau 
Head of creative producers: Maxime Boiron 
Creative producer: Amer Zoghbi

Production:

Stink director: Fredrik Bond 
Producer: Helene Segol 

Post-production: 

Digital district post producer : Carlota Xavier
Editing: Patric Ryan
Grading: Didier LeFouest
Sound production: \ELSE 
Head of music and sound: Olivier LeFebvre 
Sound producer: Ambroise Cabry 
Sound engineer: Benoit Mouet, Ma LaBarthe, Matthieu Seignex, Benjamin Falsimagne, Alexandre

Music production

Title: I like it 
Compositeurs: Tony Pabon, Manny Rodriguez 
Editor: EMI Longitude Music

Digital campaign

Creative director: Julien Gragnic 
Senior artistic director: Christophe Courty 
Artistic director: Félix Prunier 
Copywriter: Alessandro Cerutti 
Motion designers: Redwan Benammar, Jiaxin He
Integrated producer: Fanélie Rodoz
Director: Vincent Gapaillard 
Director of photography : Jean Poisson
Producer: Alexandra Chavane
Production: Stink 
Post-prod image: Else & Proximity 

Outdoor campaign

Senior artistic director: Sébastien Guinet 
Artistic directors: Audrey Lucey, Manon LeBreton
Copywriter: Josselin Pacreau
Art buyer: Elise Kubler
Photographer : Chloé Gassian
Agent: Zeynep represents 
Stylist: Alexandra Conti 
Food stylist: Victor Pillet
Production: Eyesee 
Retouches: Sparklink 

