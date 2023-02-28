Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Schweppes is a beverage that is considered a mixer with a spirit. In this whimsical naval spot, it aims to encourage consumers to drink it straight with its new strategic brand platform “I like it like that.”

The beverage brand tasked TBWA\Paris with creating a campaign that would transform Schweppes into an “aperitif” consumed before dinner that people would look forward to daily and on the go.

The one-minute and four-second spot features a crew on a submarine emerging from the depths and setting up a bar on deck to enjoy a drink together and relax.

Directed by Fredrik Bond, the cinematic film is choreographed to emulate musicals from the 50s and 60s alongside the 1967 title track “I Like it Like That” by Pete Rodriguez.

“To emphasize and amplify the disconnection moment, we placed workers on a stressful job in an upbeat Westside Story setting to show that a Schweppes aperitif is not like any other, it’s uplifting and effervescent, it switches the mood,” explained Benjamin Marchal, executive creative director for TBWA\Paris.

The campaign will run across all European markets having initially aired in France and Belgium. Digital assets and an outdoor campaign will run in the coming weeks across Spain, France and Belgium to support.

CREDITS:

Client: Schweppes

Agency: TBWA\Paris

Advertising managers: Cesar Vargas, Elise Seibold, Julia Martinez Garcia Carpintero, Corina Iordarche

Agency managers: Jonathan Serog, Julie Montagne, Amalia Mateos-Gella, Louis Mainbourg

Executive creative directors: Benjamin Marchal and Faustin Claverie

TV campaign

Artistic director: Sébastien Guinet

Copywriter: Josselin Pacreau

Head of creative producers: Maxime Boiron

Creative producer: Amer Zoghbi

Production:

Stink director: Fredrik Bond

Producer: Helene Segol

Post-production:

Digital district post producer : Carlota Xavier

Editing: Patric Ryan

Grading: Didier LeFouest

Sound production: \ELSE

Head of music and sound: Olivier LeFebvre

Sound producer: Ambroise Cabry

Sound engineer: Benoit Mouet, Ma LaBarthe, Matthieu Seignex, Benjamin Falsimagne, Alexandre

Music production

Title: I like it

Compositeurs: Tony Pabon, Manny Rodriguez

Editor: EMI Longitude Music

Digital campaign

Creative director: Julien Gragnic

Senior artistic director: Christophe Courty

Artistic director: Félix Prunier

Copywriter: Alessandro Cerutti

Motion designers: Redwan Benammar, Jiaxin He

Integrated producer: Fanélie Rodoz

Director: Vincent Gapaillard

Director of photography : Jean Poisson

Producer: Alexandra Chavane

Production: Stink

Post-prod image: Else & Proximity

Outdoor campaign

Senior artistic director: Sébastien Guinet

Artistic directors: Audrey Lucey, Manon LeBreton

Copywriter: Josselin Pacreau

Art buyer: Elise Kubler

Photographer : Chloé Gassian

Agent: Zeynep represents

Stylist: Alexandra Conti

Food stylist: Victor Pillet

Production: Eyesee

Retouches: Sparklink