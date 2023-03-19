Driving relevance means driving growth. Join global brands and industry thought leaders at Brandweek , Sept. 11–14 in Miami, for actionable takeaways to better your marketing. 50% off passes ends April 10 .

In mid-March, Guinness suggested St. Patrick’s Day revelers drink less. Well, for transparency, it actually suggested they try its nonalcoholic beer Guinness 0.0 instead.

Now, Captain Morgan—also owned by drinks behemoth Diageo—has launched its largest-ever responsible drinking campaign, with help from Vice-owned agency Virtue.

The spiced rum brand has enlisted singer, songwriter and rapper Bree Runway to front a zesty spot imploring customers around the world to “Enjoy Slow” and moderate their drinking.

This might sound surprising for a parent business that reported sales of $11.4 billion in 2022 (the bulk of which were alcoholic drinks), but actually it’s not. That’s because Diageo has set itself the target of reaching 1 billion consumers with moderation messages by 2030, part of its ESG framework.

Across its portfolio, the business has been bringing a bit more creative flair to the table when it comes to moderation campaigns. In the past 12 months, this has included Smirnoff’s playful, festive “Drops of Advice” content series and a striking print campaign targeted toward U.K. university students.

Now, Captain Morgan is continuing this trend of putting the same creative effort into responsible drinking messages that it does brand-building.

Following a total brand refresh in 2022, which saw the spirit maker embrace the tagline “Spice On” and bring a bit of positivity and bite to the category, “Enjoy Slow” encourages drinkers to set their own pace, sip slowly, and not be afraid to say no to a drink or another round.

The hero film shows Runway, who was just featured on the cover of Rolling Stone U.K. and is supporting Lizzo on her European tour, at a party. She’s offered another drink, but playing on her reputation for musical mashups, the artist declines and says, “Nah, I’m taking it slow,” before opening her own rendition of ’90s dance classic “Rhythm of the Night.”

Samori Gambrah, global brand director at Captain Morgan, told Adweek that the ambition was to normalize drinking less in social settings as something “aspirational.”

“We wanted to make something that was culturally relevant as well as fun,” he added. “But we had to do it in our own tone of voice.”

Jocelyn Anquetil was appointed to direct the campaign, which was produced by Pulse Films.

Digital content and radio ads will initially launch alongside a TV push in Great Britain and South Africa this spring. The campaign will be rolled out in markets across Eastern Europe later this year, followed by additional countries around the world.

Gambrah said the first set of media plans is set to deliver more than 163 million impressions in the U.K. and South Africa alone.

Getting its ‘Spice On’

Gambrah said the majority of Captain Morgan drinkers are adults in their 20s—in other words, Gen Z-ers and millennials, who are taking the lead in driving the no- and low-alcohol category that surpassed $11 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow by a third by 2026, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

“We have a big chance to contribute to making moderation the social and cultural norm for them,” he said. “We really see it as a purpose opportunity. Captain is a brand that stands for fun; it can help [Diageo] land this message in a way that’s relevant and cuts through the noise.”

With Diageo placing a heavy focus on the creative efficiency of its $3 billion ad spend, Gambrah confirmed the spot has tested “super positively” among consumers based on System1 and Dragonfly effectiveness data.

Nate Woodhead, executive creative director at Virtue, said the consumer testing showed that in order to create an effective responsible drinking campaign, it had to land in a positive way.

“Music is an incredibly impactful tool for storytelling, and the lyrics in Rhythm of the Night worked perfectly to share our important message around moderation. Pairing that song with Bree’s laidback, mellow vibes really brought to life the creative vision of the campaign,” he added.

Beyond the targets of its parent company, success for Captain Morgan will be measured around how much “meaning” it can bring to encouraging people to say no to another round, drink slower and change behavior around this “societal issue,” Gambrah said.

“It’s a journey,” he admitted, adding that the “Spice On” relaunch was already reaping rewards for Captain Morgan, showing “encouraging” numbers for the spirit.