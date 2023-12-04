Adweek Podcast: Why Christmas Is the UK's Super Bowl Ad Moment

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

It’s deemed the Super Bowl of advertising in the U.K., but it involves a lot fewer athletes and a lot more elves.

On this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by Adweek’s Europe creative editor Brittaney Kiefer and adam&eveDDB chief creative officer Rick Brim to discuss this year’s crème de la crème of Christmas ads in the U.K. Brim shares his experience sitting in the creative chair on the account of major retailer John Lewis and the significance of participating in this cultural moment for the country.

The group discusses messaging trends among this year’s ads, the favorites and the delicate balance of driving a powerful emotional connection while still meeting business goals.

Stay tuned after the episode for a bonus chat with John Bizzell, awards lead at WARC, who tells us everything marketers need to know about the upcoming awards.

