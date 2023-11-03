Holidays

The Best 2023 Holiday Ads: Brands Unwrap Their Seasonal Spots

Watch our top festive picks here

Stills from Ocean Spray, Boots and Walmart holiday campaigns
Ocean Spray, Boots U.K. and Walmart are among those getting into the holiday spirit
By Rebecca Stewart & Brittaney Kiefer & Stephen Lepitak

The holiday season comes but once a year, and with it a flurry of big budget ads from brands.

From Black Friday, through to Thanksgiving and Christmas, advertisers have started unwrapping their festive spots in a bid to build hype in the lead up to peak shopping season.

The Adweek team will be keeping you up to date with our Christmas ad top picks, shining a light on the very best creative work in the run up to Dec. 25.

This year’s ‘nice’ list already features a mixture of funny films, heartwarming tales and snowy adventures.

Scroll down below to take a closer look at how brands are marking the occasion.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

